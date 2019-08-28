File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The Western Cape Education Department has expressed fears that it will miss its deadline to complete the construction of the new KwaFaku Primary School in Lower Crossroads. The school, which was described as a “ticking time bomb”, made headlines in 2017 after parents, teachers and pupils protested against the styrofoam-built school.

According to the teachers, the school was opened 17 years ago for experimental use and the building material installed was outdated and could not be replaced, as the school was only meant to be used for a short time.

The department was forced to demolished the school last June following health and safety concerns, and had to accommodate pupils in mobile classrooms.

Chairperson of the education sector for the Philippi Development Forum Pamela Buhlungu said: “There were some problems from subcontractors who were doing shoddy work, but we sorted everything.

"We are satisfied with the progress made on the site thus far and hope nothing will further cause delays. We are looking forward (to) seeing the children move into new safe classes next year.”

Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said 80% of the work was done. “It is unfortunate that there have been delays to the construction of this new school building.

"There have been numerous challenges to date, including community dissatisfaction with employment opportunities and inclement weather. All have resulted in delays.

“It (construction) is anticipated to end in 2019. However, further delays will only delay the completion date further.”

The R80 million building will see the school accommodating about 1240 pupils. It will comprise 32 classrooms (12 foundation phase, 12 intermediate phase, four senior phase and four Grade R), two multi-purpose classrooms and a science laboratory.

“The second phase will be the removal of the mobile classrooms and the establishment of a new sports field.

“This is anticipated to end approximately mid-year 2020.

“We look forward to the finalisation of the building, so that new opportunities are given to the pupils of the community, and that it contributes further to the delivery of quality education.”

