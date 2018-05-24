Deploying the army to curb gang violence across the province is not an option, says Police Minister Bheki Cele.

Cele told a Mitchells Plain gathering of provincial community leaders that soldiers were not trained to deal with community policing or control crowds and they don’t use rubber bullets.

“We don’t need the army. We are not declaring war. We cannot bring (in) the army. If you bring soldiers here, you (will) make this place a battlefield of death.

Soldiers shoot (with live ammunition). It’s their job. I am not sure about bringing the army. Forget it,” Cele said.

He backtracked on his predecessor Fikile Mbalula’s plans to deploy the army after a string of promises.

Cele said the solution lay in resolving socio-economic problems and there was a need for an integrated approach to gang violence, which would include the departments of social development, health and education.

The gathering yesterday followed Cele and national police commissioner Khehla Sitole launching Operation Thunder in the area two weeks ago. That operation saw 269 police officers deployed in areas affected by gang violence.

The deployed officers will focus on tracing suspects with outstanding cases, conduct more roadblocks and root out taxi violence.

The meeting yesterday aimed to find sustainable solutions to the scourge of gang violence.

Cele said the police alone could not win. He said he was also dealing with corrupt officers within his department.

“Two months back we arrested 17 of our own,” he said, adding that an additional 126 technical response unit members had been deployed in Nyanga.

Provincial head of detectives Jeremy Vearey told the gathering that gangs had infiltrated communities and recruited many members.

He said the 18229 prisoners serving life sentences and 12 149 awaiting-trial prisoners in 42 Correctional Services centres in the province were likely to join the 26, 27 and 28 gangs.

“It means there (are) 18229 lives that the community has failed,” he said.

Vearey said there was a need for strong social cohesion and he acknowledged the role of strengthening ties with communities.

“It is going to take much more than the police to keep communities safe. How is it that gangs control our areas and become institutions of governance in our areas? We need to understand the full picture of a gang, who does what, where and with whom,” he said.

Mitchells Plain Community Police Forum cluster chairperson Lucinda Evans said it was good and well that the various stakeholders were “mapping the way, but much needs to be done”.

Meanwhile, one of two Grassy Park SAPS officers charged with fraud and forgery in 2014 after reports emerged of them forging documents, taking money handed in as exhibits and replacing it with counterfeit notes, was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment.

The other officer died during the trial. The Western Cape SAPS management has welcomed the sentence, with provincial commissioner Khombinkosi Jula saying: “We trust the sentence will serve as a deterrent to other police officials. We undertake to root out corrupt elements from within the ranks of the SAPS.”

[email protected]