Deputy health minister saves fellow passenger aboard flight

Deputy Health Minister Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo has been hailed for helping save the life of a fellow passenger aboard a Durban to Cape Town flight on Monday. In a statement, the Health Department said it had received thankful messages from a number of passengers on the flight following Dhlomo’s intervention when a passenger experienced health issues.

A female passenger was reportedly not well and Dhlomo managed to attend and stabilise her until landing in Cape Town. Deputy Health Minister Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo. “I was alerted by a passenger seated behind me in the plane that the cabin crew were asking for medical assistance to assist a passenger who was not well. I had to quickly move from my seat to the seat next to the passenger and attended (to) her,” said Dhlomo. “As a trained medical doctor, I had to check her vital signs in order to detect any medical problems. Thanks to my fellow passengers and the flight attendants who provided the medical kit and oxygen to enable me to stabilise the patient throughout the journey.”