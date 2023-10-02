Deputy Minister of Police Cassel Mathale’s protector killed in Gugulethu

The VIP protector of Deputy Minister of Police Cassel Mathale was among five people killed in a hail of bullets at the weekend in Gugulethu. Warrant Officer Lindela Mraqisa was attached to the Western Cape’s Protection and Security Service (PSS) Division, and served as a close protector to Mathale since 2019.

Mraqisa, along with three other men who have been identified as Christopher Jordan, Khanyiso Ngqabe, Kevin (surname unknown) and girlfriend Babalwa (surname unknown), were attacked at about 11.10pm at NY 5. According to an incident report seen by the Cape Times, they were found with multiple bullet wounds to the head and their bodies were in different vehicles that were parked on the street on the side of the road. “Two females survived the shooting. One who was in the Golf went to the toilet seconds before the shooting and the other one who was in the Mercedes-Benz rear seat was saved by (her) boyfriend who during the shooting fell on top of her. A video footage of a house on the street was viewed and a Quantum was seen dropping five males a few houses from the scene and those males split.

“Two went toward the Benz and three to the Golf and when they got close they all started shooting at the vehicles. “When the suspects were done they walked to where they were dropped and the Quantum appeared and loaded them and fled,” the report read. Police Minister Bheki Cele and National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola are expected to lead a delegation of senior police officers on Monday where they would interact with the investigating team and also visit Mraqisa’s family.