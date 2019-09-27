Desperate bid to raise funds for Kraaifontein woman 'held without charge in Oman'







Chloe Collins, who is being detained in Oman without charge, pictured with her brother. Picture: Facebook Cape Town – A Kraaifontein family is trying to remain positive despite 23-year-old Chloe Collins being "wrongfully detained" in Oman since May 9. However, their worries have been amplified by the fact that a fund-raising campaign for legal fees on Backabuddy, with a target of R200 000, has only brought in just over R18 000. In police custody without a formal charge being laid, they desperately need legal representation in Oman so that more clarity can be gained on the case as the authorities have yet to set a court date, said Simone Carolissen, the family's spokesperson. At an exchange rate of about R38 to 1 Omani rial, a minimum of R200 000 (a 50% discount from normal rates) is needed to get legal representation on board. Costs are expected to escalate depending on the duration of the case. Any money left over will be utilised to get her back home, said Carolissen. Chloe went to Oman to work in the hospitality industry.

To help raise funds, a karoake evening will be held at the Kraaifontein Cricket Club from 7pm.

The government of Oman have informed the South African government that Chloe’s arrest is linked to an investigation targeting her brother. Chloe's brother has yet to be charged with a crime.

Chloe's brother, who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and has been confined to a hospital in South Africa, is a "person of interest" in the death of a taxi driver in Oman.

Oman authorities have demanded that Chloe's brother return to Oman in exchange for her release. The Oman government claim that Chloe "allowed" her brother to come back to South Africa by helping to buy him a ticket.

Chloe’s family only know that her brother was sent home by their employer following a mental breakdown and that she did not have the money to facilitate his travels back home, Carolissen said.

"She has been interrogated many times without legal representation. The right to a fair trial and access to justice are not assured.

"As you can imagine, her family are frantic with worry and feelings of helplessness and despair. Unfortunately, the cost of legal services in Oman are well beyond the family's means.

"Her family humbly appeal for contributions to this fund to assist in Chloe's fight for justice."

Chloe's plight even prompted local churches to hold nationwide prayers for the performing artist, who is an active member of her church.

Cape Times