Cape Town – A Kraaifontein family is trying to remain positive despite 23-year-old Chloe Collins being "wrongfully detained" in Oman since May 9.
However, their worries have been amplified by the fact that a fund-raising campaign for legal fees on Backabuddy, with a target of R200 000, has only brought in just over R18 000.
In police custody without a formal charge being laid, they desperately need legal representation in Oman so that more clarity can be gained on the case as the authorities have yet to set a court date, said Simone Carolissen, the family's spokesperson.
At an exchange rate of about R38 to 1 Omani rial, a minimum of R200 000 (a 50% discount from normal rates) is needed to get legal representation on board. Costs are expected to escalate depending on the duration of the case.
Any money left over will be utilised to get her back home, said Carolissen. Chloe went to Oman to work in the hospitality industry.