Cape Town – Two Port Elizabeth patients awaiting life-saving kidney transplants recently received the phone call they had long been praying for – that suitable donor kidneys were available. However, they had to be in Cape Town early the next morning to undergo surgery as donor kidneys have to be transplanted within a certain time after becoming available.

This is when National Renal Care (NRC) unit nurse Salome Siebritz stepped in. “My niece, Cally Williams, 25, has been reliant on dialysis for many years after suffering kidney failure,” said her primary caregiver and aunt, Mercia Heilbron.

“She has been on the waiting list for a donor kidney since 2013 and when that telephone call finally came, we were overcome with emotion.

“For our family, this was nothing short of a miracle. After we received the news, we were desperately trying to find a way to get Cally to Cape Town in time, or else Cally’s chance to receive this life-saving transplant would be lost,” Heilbron added.

It was welcome news, too, for staff at the NRC unit based at Netcare Cuyler Hospital in Uitenhage that Williams, a dialysing patient at the unit, would finally receive the kidney she needed.

The other patient to receive a kidney, who wished to remain anonymous, was undergoing renal dialysis at a state hospital.

Siebritz, one of the NRC nurses providing acute dialysis to patients in the Port Elizabeth area has known Cally for five years.

Although Siebritz had never met the state patient, she was anxious to establish how the patients would find their way to Cape Town.

The last flight from Port Elizabeth to Cape Town was due to take off 30 minutes after the patients were contacted, which ruled out air travel.

“There was not a moment to lose, and I immediately phoned Cally and had decided that I would drive her to Cape Town myself,” Siebritz said.

She also contacted the other patient who accepted her offer and they set off for Cape Town at about 9pm.

As they approached Cape Town, Siebritz called Netcare’s transplant co-ordinator, Alexia Michaelides, who provided directions to the Netcare Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital.

“We arrived with only half an hour to spare before the scheduled surgery. Alexia also arranged that a nurse from the hospital would to be ready to drive the other patient to the nearby Groote Schuur Hospital as soon as we arrived.

“It was a huge relief to realise that we had made it in time after our drive through the night.”

