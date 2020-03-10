Desperate Dunoon mom's lone battle with disabled daughter, 5

Cape Town – Taking care of her disabled 5-year-old daughter within the confines of her one-roomed shack is a daily battle Sekai Chitsuro has to face on her own. The 27-year-old’s little Michaele has cerebral palsy and is always tied to her back. She is also struggling to find a crèche to enrol her in. Chitsuro has opened a salon in Dunoon, but said she had lost many clients who did not understand her child’s disability. “I’m staying with my child alone, I’m a single mother. When I had my child, my husband didn’t want her.

“It’s hard for me. I’m always with her - I can’t go to work because she can’t sit, she can’t do anything,” Chitsuro said.

“She has pleaded for help from anyone who can assist.

PhD candidate for health and rehabilitation studies at Stellenbosch University, Willson Tarusarira, said Chitsuro was referred to him by a group of concerned mothers in the area.

He said taking care of her child was taking a toll on her health.

“I wish the community could understand the plight of Sekai as a refugee and as a mother of a child living with disability.

“This double challenge is not well-known by communities where mothers like Sekai are living.

“I would be happy if some local community crèches could have an understanding of her challenges to the extent of even charging her lower fees.

“The child uses diapers and people can at least mobilise resources to assist with these necessities,” Tarusarira said.

Michaele can only eat puréed food, and Chitsuro does not have a blender.

Tarusarira said sometimes she was able to give her daughter tea.

Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez’s spokesperson, Joshua Chigome, urged people in similar situations to contact their offices.

They can be reached on their hotline, 0800 220250.

Anyone wishing to assist can contact Chitsuro on 065 325 4696.

Cape Times

