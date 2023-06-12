Desperate mom pleads for safe return of missing boy, 10

Cape Town - The mother of a missing 10-year-old from Eerste River is pleading for assistance in bringing her child, who has been missing for five days, home. This is after Buhle Mbandazayo was last seen leaving his Forest Village to go play with his friends on Wednesday. He was wearing a maroon jacket, beige tracksuit pants and push-in sandals.

Noluthando Mbandazayo realised at about 12pm that her son was missing and began the frantic search. She said she was struggling to cope since the disappearance of her son. “I have been struggling to sleep and eat since he went missing. I just want him back home. He left with his friends to go play. When the other children came back, my son never did. I am very distraught and traumatised. Please just help me find my baby,” she said.

She accused the police of failing her, claiming they have not given her any information nor to enquire ever since she reported the case on Wednesday. “I am calling on the minister of police, Bheki Cele to assist me, I feel defeated,” she said. Founder of Faith and Hope Missing Persons, Veranique Williams said that the organisation is working closely with the family and is assisting with searching for him.

“We are in constant contact with his mother and collecting all information regarding this case. We are appealing to the public to assist this distraught woman. No child should be without a mother for this long. Anyone who can assist with information is urged to please come forward. We see this too often where children go missing and we want it to end. People should also note that there is no waiting period in reporting a missing child,” she said. Police spokesperson, FC Van Wyk said they would respond in due course. Anyone with any information on Buhle’s whereabouts can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or SMS 32211 or even call the Faith and Hope Missing Persons organisations on 083 718 8851, 083 253 8614 or 081 723 3404.