Desperate parents decry Western Cape online school application challenges

Cape Town - While parents and guardians in the province say they are still experiencing challenges with the WCED online school application system, the closing date for applications is on Friday. Education MEC David Maynier said that as of Wednesday, the department had received applications for 121 490 learners for the 2024 school year.

With parents applying for more than one school for their children, the total number of individual applications to schools received thus far was 400 790. “The 2024 online application process is open until 11:59pm on April 14 2023. “It is extremely important for parents to apply on time for the coming school year, so that we can plan more effectively for places for their children.

“We need the data from our admissions system to determine where there is additional demand, so that we can provide the necessary resources and infrastructure in time for the start of the 2024 school year. “This includes valuable data on the number of learners that require placement in specific areas, their grades, and their language preferences. The earlier we have this information, the better, which is why we appeal especially to parents of Grade 1 and 8 learners to apply before the April 14 2023 deadline,” said Maynier.

He said technical problems could be logged using the “contact us” option at the top of the admissions page for assistance. Karl Mocke, who assists parents in Mitchells Plain with their applications, said: “This year a big problem is when we try to capture details either the system says the person is registered then we try to get their details renewed but it never gets processed. “When we call, they don't give support numbers, just the generic WC government number.

With two days left, we are still sitting with applications for grade R and 1 and I’m feeling terrible. “The challenge is Mitchell's Plain is a working class area so PC literacy is a bit low. “Many grandparents come looking for assistance for children, the elderly don't know how to use the systems.”

“There’s no other option but online, so children are going to fall through cracks.” ANC Western Cape education spokesperson, Khalid Sayed said following many complaints about system glitches, they would be calling for a deadline extension. “I’ve had lots of complaints about the system crashing, freezing etc.