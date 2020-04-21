Desperation, hunger causing looting of trucks, says Social Justice Coalition

Cape Town – Four people have been arrested after four trucks were pelted with stones and robbed of cargo and food parcels yesterday. Videos of trucks being looted in Robert Sobukwe Road, Bishop Lavis and Netreg circulated on social media, showing residents stealing food parcels. The looting followed a string of liquor shops being targeted in the province in previous weeks. Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said the swift police action was taken following several incidents of public violence and criminal behaviour in Bishop Lavis yesterday. “Four trucks doing deliveries in the area were pelted with stones and robbed of cargo. Two of these trucks were transporting food parcels to bring relief to the community of Bishop Lavis,” Rwexana said.

“Two of the suspects will be charged with public violence and two for the possession of stolen goods. The four suspects are due to make their court appearances in Bishop Lavis once they have been charged.”

Police would remain in the area to maintain law and order and search for others involved in the looting.

“Drivers of delivery trucks are warned to be cautious when visiting the area. Certain routes may be affected or closed due to the situation,” Rwexana said.

Ward 31 councillor Theresa Thompson said although she understood her community’s frustration, she did not agree with the criminal acts of looting or theft witnessed yesterday.

“As this is a national disaster, our national government must speed up and roll out the food parcels to our communities at a much faster rate to avoid these kinds of actions. By far the majority of our community are law-abiding citizens who are waiting on the much-needed relief,” Thompson said.

Social Justice Coalition (SJC) deputy general secretary Mandisa Dyantyi said food security was a critical issue during the lockdown.

“People are desperate and it is hunger that causes the looting of trucks. Things need to be co-ordinated in an orderly manner so that we can stop crime.

"We hope that the government has better planning for such crimes but at the same time I understand that crime is done randomly so it is not an easy thing to prevent.

“Unemployment and retrenchment of workers are at times causes of crime, especially during this period of time.

“We condemn this kind of behaviour but also the government needs to do more monitoring because many families who are supposed to receive those food parcels are suffering from this and they did not participate in any criminal activity,” said Dyantyi.

