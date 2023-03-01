Despite the law, corporal punishment at schools persists

Cape Town -Of the one million children who experienced violence at school, close to 84% experienced corporal punishment by teachers, followed by verbal abuse by teachers (13.7%) and physical violence by teachers (10.6%). This is according to the Children Exposed to Maltreatment 2021 report, released by Statistics South Africa on Tuesday.

Despite the abolition of corporal punishment in South African schools in 1997, it was still used as a form of discipline, Stats SA noted. The report shows that the most common form of violence experienced by children was corporal punishment by teachers. About 6 in 10 children who experienced corporal punishment by teachers at school in 2019 lived in rural areas.

Maltreatment at school includes corporal punishment or physical violence by teachers, physical abuse by other learners or verbal abuse by either the teachers or other learners. In South Africa in 2009, close to 1 in 5 children (18.5%) aged 5–17 years experienced some sort of violence at school, which included corporal punishment or verbal abuse. This reduced to 8.2% in 2019, with just over 1 million out of 13 million school-going children aged 5–17 years reporting that they had experienced some form of violence, Stats SA said.

KwaZulu-Natal had the highest percentage of children who experienced violence at school (35.1%), followed by the Eastern Cape (18.1%), Gauteng (11.8%) and North West (10.2%). The Western Cape has topped the list of corporal punishment by teachers last year, with 85 cases, followed by the Free State with 53 and Gauteng with 35, according to the South African Council of Educators (Sace). WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond highlighted that Sace recognised “there may be more cases reported in the Western Cape because the culture of reporting professional misconduct is higher in the province.

“While we would want to see zero cases reported – if there are indeed no assaults taking place in our schools – we also want to see all cases reported if there are incidents,–so that action can be taken against the perpetrators. “So we take the matter of reporting incidents very seriously and constantly promote this within our schools. “We all know that in terms of Chapter 2, Section 28 (2) of the Constitution, the child’s best interest is of paramount importance in every matter concerning the child,” Hammond said.

The Stats SA report further found that black African children were three times more likely than their white counterparts to report having experienced some form of violence. Meanwhile in 2019, five out of six children who indicated that they had experienced violence at school were subjected to corporal punishment by a teacher, while close to 14% were subjected to verbal abuse by a teacher. “Furthermore, abuse by teachers at school was more common than abuse by other learners.

“Close to 53% of the children who experienced corporal punishment at school in 2019 were female. “Furthermore, nearly 61% of children who experienced physical violence by teachers in 2019 were females,” the report read. Any incident involving abuse at schools can be reported to the WCED toll-free Safe Schools call centre on 0800 45 46 47.