Determination of Jonkersberg residents helps nab librarian murder suspect









Clodine Nuys Photo: Facebook Cape Town – Determination to catch a murderer saw Great Brak River residents in the Southern Cape band together to lead police to the suspect’s location, resulting in the arrest of a 24-year-old. The small town was rocked by the brutal killing of their only librarian, Clodine Nuys, 22, whose body was found behind a local crèche on Tuesday. Her hands and feet were bound with tape, and a cable tie was found around her neck. The suspect went on the run. Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said they had initiated an extensive search, including using the K-9 units based in Mossel Bay, George and Jonkersberg. At about 11am yesterday the suspect was arrested.

“He is being processed at the Great Brak River police station where he will be in detention until his first court appearance in the Mossel Bay Magistrate’s Court on Monday. He faces a murder charge,” said Pojie.

Community leader Annie Ayford said the town only had 120 residents, and they all knew each other, including the suspect.

“There was a community discussion (yesterday) morning on how to assist the police to catch him. A resident talked about a nearby farm the suspect would have gone to,” she said.

Ayford said the incident deeply affected everyone, as they had never experienced violent crime before.

“Our safe haven was turned into a cruel and unsafe place. We are happy he has been arrested. We were all concerned about the safety of our children.

"Clodine also knew him, but they were not close. She was such a warm-hearted young girl who had respect for others. She also loved children. We still cannot believe she is gone,” said Ayford.

Nuys was last seen alive by a friend on Tuesday morning before she left her house for work.

A community-led search was conducted, and an 11-year-old boy made the gruesome discovery of Nuys’s body behind the crèche.

