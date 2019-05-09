Willem Botha and his wife Katie Photo: Chevon Booysen

Cape Town – Visually impaired Mitchells Plain resident Willem Botha, 78, and his wife Katie, 67, hope their votes will address crime, unemployment and housing problems. The Bothas were among the thousands of people who braved the rainy weather across the peninsula intent on making their vote count.

Casting his vote at Northwood Hall in New Woodlands, Mitchells Plain, Botha said: “I have been voting at every election since 1994 and I am very happy with how the process went. It went smoothly and I was assisted efficiently.”

Katie said they were excited to cast their ballots, although there was some confusion around having her husband registered for a special vote.

“We did not know that it could be done online or that people were going around to homes to have the special votes done.

“However, an official offered to bring us to the voting station where my husband and I voted. He had a Braille ballot and I was able to assist him after being guided by the presiding officer,” said Katie.

The couple said they were feeling hopeful and hoped the parties they voted for would address issues around crime, unemployment and housing.

In neighbouring Siqalo informal settlement near Philippi, a jovial mood was tangible as voters came out in their numbers.

This was despite Siqalo being identified as an area of concern following violent protests earlier this week.

Electoral Commission of SA presiding officer for the area Nomasakhe Cele said: “The only problem we had was the rain that we could not control. When it rained, people forced themselves inside the tents to shelter themselves.”

SA Human Rights Commission provincial commissioner Chris Nissen, an observer at the Siqalo voting station, said it was impressed at how smooth the process went.

“People were disciplined and it has been running really smoothly. There were some issues in the community (earlier this week),” he said.

