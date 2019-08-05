Nokthula Yonke, 18, was named Western Cape Sportswoman of the Year for her exceptional achievements in wheelchair basketball and para athletics. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Double amputee Nokuthula Yonke, 18, from Eros School for children with cerebral palsy, was beaming with pride when she received the Western Cape Sportswoman of the Year award for her participation in wheelchair basketball and para athletics recently. The Grade 11 pupil was nominated by one of the school’s physiotherapists, Charnay Habelgaarn, for her exceptional growth in sport.

Just days before clinching the award on July 24, her team was in a car accident on their way home from a basketball game.

Fortunately, no one was injured, but Yonke is currently receiving trauma counselling.

“As a school we are extremely proud of all her achievements,” Habelgaarn said.

“She is an absolute inspiration to all of us and we will continue to support her, and assist her in every possible way that we can.

“She has shown outstanding performance in sport consistently for a few years at Eros School.

“She is very motivated and dedicated to her sporting career and always aims to give her best.

“She currently participates in wheelchair basketball and para athletics, and recently she had the opportunity to represent South Africa in Thailand for wheelchair basketball.”

Yonke’s advice is: “Try to do things to the best of your ability and always aim to go beyond the impossible even if you must start from scratch.

“Start from scratch, so that you can build yourself up and reach higher abilities.

“I train at the Bellville Velodrome twice a week with coach Zain Lamara.

“He teaches me how to strengthen my body and practises the different field events with me to build my skills.”

Yonke was also invited to represent South Africa in Nottwil Switzerland at the World Junior Championships for Para Athletics, but had to withdraw due to health risks.

“I’m a bit disappointed that I’m not going anymore, but it’s part of life, some things just happen for a reason.

“Either you can make the best out of it or you can allow it to break you, but the reason why I can’t go anymore is because I had my left leg amputated during the June holidays.

“After my leg was amputated the doctors felt that a long-distance flight would be a health risk for me.”

Always looking on the bright side, Yonke added: “Now that both my legs are amputated, I want to start sprinting.”

She aims to study law and be a motivational speaker.