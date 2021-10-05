DF Malan school name change to be put to the vote

CAPE TOWN - The Hoërskool DF Malan community, including those who enrolled for 2022, will soon vote on the proposed new name for the school – Protea Akademie or DF Akademie.

Debates around the name change at the Bellville school have persisted over the years with the current school governing body (SGB) working with the staff, parents, learners and alumni to finally starting a process to rethink all aspects of the school's identity. Daniël François Malan, a National Party member, served as prime minister of South Africa from 1948 to 1954. During his term, the foundations for apartheid were laid. A Facebook group, “Trots DF Malan”, started by some parents and alumni against the name change demanded a referendum on whether the renaming should go ahead, but the request was declined.

The group stated: “During the school feedback sessions, 301 suggestions for retaining DF Malan were received. Clearly the school is working on their transparency which is a direct result of this page and ’Keep DF Malan’ pressure. This shows how important it is that we continue until the truth is exposed.” According to SGB chairperson Andre Roux, wide consultations and several workshops were held with the school community which led to the decision to change the school’s name. “As part of this process, all stakeholders were invited during August 2021 to make suggestions for a new name for the school.

“About 626 proposals were received which the subcommittee of the governing body considered and shortened – a process that was significantly facilitated by the fact that many of the proposals agreed. “After a process of consideration and discussion, the school governing body on September 22 decides to submit two names to the school community to choose from, a process which now begins,” said Roux. He said motivation for Protea Akademie included that a king protea was already the central motif in the current school coat of arms, ensuring continuity.

The motivation for DF Akademie was that “Dr DF Malan and DF Malan High School have two different identities. The process of disconnection between the political figure and what the school has stood for over the years already occurred naturally”. Electronic voting is expected to take place on October 15. “After the vote, the preferred name will be ratified by the SGB and submitted to the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) for final consideration and approval. The SGB would like to emphasise that the decision to change the school's name with care has been taken after a thorough and inclusive process during which as many as possible learners, parents, staff and alumni were involved,” said Roux.