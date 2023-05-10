DHET suspends two officials for leaked audio of Nzimande’s rant

Cape Town - The Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) has suspended two officials following a leaked audio of a rant by Minister Blade Nzimande. In the audio recording, Nzimande is heard speaking to members of his communications team, as well as Deputy Minister Buti Manamela, director-general Nkosinathi Sishi, deputy director Lucky Masuku and departmental spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi.

“I am never covered by the DHET wall. Never ever, yet I am the department’s chief spokesperson for both the department of science and technology and the department of higher education. “Now I want an explanation here today as to why that is the case,” said Nzimande in the audio. He added that every time he needed things to be done right, he had to complain.

“It is not the first time. In many instances, I am speaking there, and the wall is covering the deputy minister. “In essence, what the communication team is doing is deliberately causing tension between myself and the deputy minister by doing so,” he said. DHET acting chief director of corporate communication, Lucky Masuku said: “Following the media reports and given the seriousness of this matter, the department immediately conducted an internal investigation which has led to the suspension of two officials based at the head office in Pretoria.”