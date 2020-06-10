Diabetic nurse from Mitchells Plain hospital's Covid-19 ward fighting for her life

Cape Town – Avela Lucwaba’s mother is fighting for her life in intensive care after contracting the Covid-19 virus. Lucwaba’s mother, who is from Mfuleni, is a nurse at the Mitchells Plain District Hospital. She said her mother was made to work in the hospital’s Covid-19 ward even though her employers knew she was diabetic. “My mother is in a critical condition because of the neglect by the management of the hospital and also the provincial Health Department. My mother has been scared to speak out about the ill treatment she gets at work because she feared that she might be victimised by the hospital,” said Lucwaba, 28. “My mother had to buy personal protective equipment (PPE) material by herself, yet the provincial department and the hospital management claimed that they had provided enough of them - but in reality they are telling lies. “Many nurses want to quit nursing but because they have no other alternative, they can’t quit their jobs. Whatever might happen to my mother, the hospital and the provincial government will have to account because they knew very well that she was diabetic and they continued to place her at the Covid-19 ward without proper equipment,” said Lucwaba.

Spokesperson for the provincial Health Department’s Klipfontein and Mitchells Plain substructure, Monique Johnstone, said management was in constant engagement with labour unions in addressing staff safety concerns.

She was asked whether nurses with chronic diseases were placed in Covid-19 wards. “As part of protecting our health force, the Mitchells Plain District Hospital has increased its PPE stock and these are provided to staff based on their risk profile and area that they work in.

“No staff member should purchase PPE from their own pocket as there is sufficient stock, which is provided to clinical staff. The hospital has provided flu vaccinations to the workforce. Management is in constant engagement with labour unions in addressing staff safety concerns.

“The hospital has also introduced screening protocols for staff, individual health risk assessment of staff, area risk assessments, identification of vulnerable staff and accommodating these vulnerable staff where possible,” said Johnstone

She said that the Covid-19 ward, including all other wards in the hospital, are cleaned and disinfected daily.

Johnstone said the department was mindful about ensuring that the correct health and safety protocols were implemented to safeguard hospital staff.

“We provide sufficient personal protective equipment and disinfect daily, but we cannot guarantee that staff will not become infected - be it at their work or home environment,” she said. “We are fighting an unseen virus and we encourage staff to utilise their personal protective equipment correctly, practice social distancing and wash hands regularly.

“The hospital is transparent with information sharing and issues weekly Covid-19 statistics internally to staff members to keep them abreast of all Covid-19 related cases and information in the hospital,” she said.

The Western Cape yesterday recorded an additional 24 deaths, bringing the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in the province to 798.

By yesterday there were 32048 total confirmed Covid-19 cases, and 19 101 total recoveries.

Premier Alan Winde said the Department of Social Development is providing additional support to old aged homes to help fight Covid-19. This support includes testing and screening, and specilaised training in infection prevention.