Didiza pays tribute to agriculture expert Professor Mohammad Karaan

Cape Town - Rural Development and Land Reform Minister Thoko Didiza has paid tribute to Professor Mohammad Karaan, describing him as a champion of agriculture and rural development.

“We are greatly saddened to learn about the passing of Professor Mohammad Karaan, a former Dean of the Faculty of AgriSciences at Stellenbosch University. Prof Karaan was a giant in South African agriculture, with an enormous contribution to policy and academia,” she said.

Among various roles, Karaan served in the National Planning Commission (NPC) and was the chairperson of the National Agricultural Marketing Council (NAMC). he was also a board member at the Land Bank and the Agricultural Research Council (ARC), and, most recently, a member of the Presidential Advisory Panel on Land Reform and Agriculture.

“Prof Karaan's passing is a massive loss for the country, at a time when we need leading development thinkers and practitioners like him the most, as the country begins to implement the Economic Recovery Plan.

“Chapter Six of the National Development Plan was largely drawn from his vision for agricultural and rural development, which emphasised a need for public-private partnership approaches in agricultural development. We should honour his legacy by continuing this approach as part of the broader government agricultural development approach.