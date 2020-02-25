This as Sassa said it has been experiencing an influx of people accessing their services in certain areas, and clients from Wallacedene were advised to alternatively access services from the service points in Kraaifontein and Bloekombos.
Thirty-one-year-old mother Ntomboxolo Ngqulu said she has been sleeping, with her 3-month-old daughter, outside the Wallacedene community hall, on Tuesdays, to be assisted with an application for a child-support grant.
The mother said Wallacedene does not have a Sassa office and the only time the community receives services was on Wednesdays, when officials come to the community hall.
According to Ngqulu, last week Sassa officials did not honour their weekly visits and hundreds of people were turned away.