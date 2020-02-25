Dignity of Wallacedene residents 'violated' in seeking Sassa services









Wallacedene residents say they have to sleep outside a community hall to be assisted by Sassa the next day. Picture: Supplied Cape Town – Wallacedene residents in Kraaifontein say their dignity has been violated as they are forced to sleep outside a community hall just to be assisted by South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) services the next day. This as Sassa said it has been experiencing an influx of people accessing their services in certain areas, and clients from Wallacedene were advised to alternatively access services from the service points in Kraaifontein and Bloekombos. Thirty-one-year-old mother Ntomboxolo Ngqulu said she has been sleeping, with her 3-month-old daughter, outside the Wallacedene community hall, on Tuesdays, to be assisted with an application for a child-support grant. The mother said Wallacedene does not have a Sassa office and the only time the community receives services was on Wednesdays, when officials come to the community hall. According to Ngqulu, last week Sassa officials did not honour their weekly visits and hundreds of people were turned away.

“Community members, including the elderly and mothers with babies, sleep outside the hall in the hope of being in front of the line to get assistance.

“The worst part is that the officials sometimes don’t pitch or only assist a certain number and we have to come back again the following week,” Ngqulu said.

When residents went to other Sassa offices, they were turned away because they were not from the area, she said.

“It is very painful to watch elders sleep on the floor because they can’t get help anywhere else. When we go to Bellville, Eerste River or Paarl, we get told to go back to Wallacedene.

“Every Tuesday evening we worry because we know we will sleep in the cold,” she said.

Ngqulu said this was also worrying because winter was approaching.

According to Sassa spokesperson Shivani Wahab, many clients have been turned away without being attended to based on the fact that they access Sassa’s contract points for services, without the necessary documentation required for social grant applications.

“Our Eerste River Local Office renders a service once a week at Wallacedene, Kraaifontein, Bloekombos, and Mfuleni,” said Wahab.

Wahab said clients also have the option of accessing the Eerste River Local Office for services.

