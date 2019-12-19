Van Neel, from Macassar, left for China in November to take up a contract teaching position at the Real English Education and Training School in the Pidu district of Chengdu City in Sichuan province.
He was informed that his visa expired when he attempted to travel to South Korea last Thursday.
Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela said that the department was aware of Van Neel’s situation.
“We’ve reached out to our embassy in China to assist him. Moreover, we’ve reached out to our sister departments, to enable us to bring him back soonest,” he said.