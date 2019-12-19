Dirco hopes to bring back Macassar teacher stranded in China soon









Henry van Neel Photo: Supplied Cape Town – The Department of International Relations and Co-operation (Dirco) has reached out to other government departments in attempts to assist South African citizen Henry van Neel stranded at Shenyang Taoxian International Airport in China. Van Neel, from Macassar, left for China in November to take up a contract teaching position at the Real English Education and Training School in the Pidu district of Chengdu City in Sichuan province. He was informed that his visa expired when he attempted to travel to South Korea last Thursday. Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela said that the department was aware of Van Neel’s situation. “We’ve reached out to our embassy in China to assist him. Moreover, we’ve reached out to our sister departments, to enable us to bring him back soonest,” he said.

Monyela said the department would liaise with their counterparts in the Chinese government to better understand Van Neel’s visa situation.

Van Neel’s sister, Erika Damons, said her brother had acquired a two-year visa through the Chinese government and was helped quickly before his departure.

“There was a problem with his passport but he received a new one in about a week with his visa and left in November.

"However, things weren’t as he was promised, the school paid him R4 000 in our money when he was contracted to earn R10 000 a month.

"He quit and was on his way to Korea for another interview when he heard his visa had been cancelled and he could not travel,” she said.

