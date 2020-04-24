Dis-Chem to oppose ruling over allegedly hiking face mask prices by up to 260%

The company says it is consulting its legal team and economic experts on the commission's findings that it had inflated prices of essential items from February. Dischem chief executive Ivan Saltzman said they would respond to the allegations in due course.





The commission found that prices of items such as surgical face masks were increased by between 43 and 261 percent.





Dis-Chem said it does not believe the information and data provided to the Competition Commission during its investigation show any contravention of the Competition Act.



Commission spokesperson Sipho Ngwema said earlier: “Subsequently, the commission established that prior to the declaration of a national state of disaster, Dis-Chem was selling the three types of masks, namely, surgical face masks blue 50PC, surgical face masks 5PC and surgical face masks (foliodress blue) at far lower prices.





"For surgical face mask blue 50PC, the average price was inflated from R43.47 (excl VAT) per unit (50 masks) in February 2020 to R156.95 (excl VAT) per unit (50 masks) in March 2020, a price increase of 261%,” according to Ngwema.



He revealed that the pharmaceutical retail giant had also increased the average price for surgical face masks 5PC from R13.27 (excluding VAT) per unit (5 masks) in February to R19.03 in March 2020, a price jump of 43%.



Last week, Pretoria-based company Babelegi Workwear Overall Manufacturers and Industrial Supplies was the first to be charged and hauled before the tribunal for prosecution over hiking Covid-19 face masks prices by almost 1 000%.



Competition Commission commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele said: “People who sell these essential products ought to appreciate that these are literally life-saving items right now.



