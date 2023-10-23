Disability benefits help schizophrenia patients - study

Disability benefits play a crucial role in protecting people with schizophrenia from the severe economic costs associated with the disorder. This is according to a study published in the Journal of Social Psychiatry and Psychiatric Epidemiology, by researchers from the University of Cape Town (UCT) and Columbia University.

It is the first large study to investigate the predictors of household and personal wealth for people living with schizophrenia in South Africa. “In South Africa, where resources for mental health care are relatively limited, understanding the role of disability grants and the broader economic context for people living with schizophrenia is important,” said lead author and PhD candidate in the Department of Psychiatry and Mental Health at UCT, Olivia Wootton. The study used data collected during The Genomics of Schizophrenia in the South African Xhosa People (SAX) study, a large genomics study led by Professor Dan Stein from UCT.

While the study's main aim was to better understand the genetic basis of schizophrenia in the Xhosa people, it also collected data relevant to the social determinants of health. The study enrolled almost 3 000 people from Western Cape and Eastern Cape healthcare facilities. The current research included 1 154 people diagnosed with schizophrenia or schizoaffective disorder from the SAX study. Of the 1 154 cases (13.7% female; mean age 36.3 years), 57% (n = 655) were receiving a disability grant.

A majority of cases reported unemployment (94%), did not complete secondary education (82%), were unmarried (91%), and resided in an urban setting (89%). The research showed that in addition to disability benefits, level of education, current employment, number of household members, and area of residence were important contributors to household wealth in the SAX study sample. “The findings from this research provide insight into mechanisms that may mitigate the economic costs associated with schizophrenia in South Africa.