Disabled Parkwood boy allegedly killed on birthday by friends

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – A Parkwood family is grief-stricken after their disabled son was stabbed to death on his 17th birthday after being robbed of a chain gifted to him. Kyle Bruiners’s family said he was excited to celebrate his 17th birthday on Saturday but the day ended in tragedy when he was stabbed to death, while his uncle and stepfather were wounded in the same incident. Police are yet to make any arrests for Kyle’s murder, despite the family saying they knew the alleged perpetrators. Kyle’s grandmother, Ann Bruiners, said they were saddened by his death. “The boys who did this were childhood friends of Kyle. They often used to threaten and bully him but have now fled the area after the incident. They told him they would stab him.

“Kyle was mentally challenged but was always friendly to everybody around him. However, he would often get into conflict with these friends after they continuously targeted him.”

Bruiners said Kyle was excited to celebrate his birthday and enjoyed a day of spoils by family in the hours before his death.

“We live in a court where everybody is like family. The boys’ family came to apologise to us already and we aren’t angry at the parents because it wasn’t them who did it. We will wait for justice to be served,” said Bruiners.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said cases of murder and attempted murder were opened for investigation.

“Cases of murder and attempted murder were opened for investigation by Grassy Park police following a stabbing incident that led to the death of a 17-year-old boy and two other victims, aged 33 and 35, who were wounded.

“According to information, the incident occurred at Willow Road in Grassy Park (Saturday night) at about 9pm.

“It is reported that the deceased was earlier robbed by the suspects, who later came back and stabbed the victims.

“The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation with no arrests at this stage,” said Rwexana.

Grassy Park CPF spokesperson Philip Bam expressed condolences to Kyle’s family.

“Resorting to violence comes too easy. In this case it was a robbery. We condemn violence in whatever form but especially when directed at young people.

“We call on the SAPS to do all in its power to arrest the suspect and to ensure that a strong message is sent to the community that crime will not pay. The cycle of violence must be broken,” said Bam.

Anyone with information on the incident can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crimeline on 32211.

Cape Times