‘Disappointed’ Cameron Dugmore now focused on uniting the province

ANC leader in the provincial legislature Cameron Dugmore says the focus will now be on uniting the province after losing his bid for chairperson in the party’s leadership race on Sunday. Dugmore said the focus will now be on uniting and serving the people of the Western Cape.

Former Dullah Omar regional secretary Vuyiso “JJ” Tyhalisisu emerged as the surprise provincial chairperson at the highly contested conference at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. Tyhalisisu, who was nominated from the floor, secured 311 votes against Dugmore’s 282. “Clearly there’s some disappointment but that’s a conference. Conferences are about contestation and one has mixed feelings because there was a team that worked very hard and wanted some of us to serve and we didn’t quite make it. It has happened and we need to pull together now. Now we face the very hard task of trying to unite the province and serving our people,” Dugmore said.

Richard Dyantyi who was also touted for the chairperson position, told the “Cape Times” he will be fully supporting the new leadership in their work. “I have made myself available but I have not made the threshold. Which means if I wanted to be the chairperson, I cannot be the chairperson. “I fully accept that and I will be in full support of the new leadership in their work and I certainly will not take this personally, it's part of what you go through in the organisation,” Dyantyi said.

Voting for the new leadership took place in the early hours of Sunday. The deputy chairperson is Sharon Davids, while the provincial secretary is Neville Delport. Derick Appel was elected unopposed as treasurer.