Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - Medical aid giant Discovery has stuck to its guns saying there was no basis on which to review its decision to decline funding for the very high-cost medicine needed to save an 81-year-old Hermanus resident. This despite medical schemes being required to cover Prescribed Minimum Benefits (PMB), which include cancer, according to Regulations of the Medical Schemes Act.

The Council for Medical Schemes defined PMBs as “a set of defined benefits to ensure that all medical scheme members have access to certain minimum health services, regardless of the benefit option they have selected.

PMBs are a feature of the Medical Schemes Act, in terms of which medical schemes have to cover the costs related to the diagnosis, treatment, and care of any emergency medical condition; a limited set of 270 Medical Conditions, and 25 chronic conditions.”

The set of 270 conditions includes skin cancer, while conditions like glaucoma, asthma, and diabetes were covered under the 25 chronic conditions. The man, who has been a member of Discovery Health for nearly 14 years, is embroiled in a dispute with the company after the medical scheme denied paying his treatment.

He was diagnosed with Metastatic Melanoma in December and has not been able to receive treatment from his medical aid.

Metastatic, or advanced, melanoma is a skin cancer that has spread to other places in a patient’s body.

He has been a member with the medical aid since 2005 and the family said they felt as if the scheme was letting their father die.

Discovery said while the man’s plan covered cancer they denied the Keytruda treatment he needed, as “it is a very high-cost medicine that is covered only on the DHMS Comprehensive and Executive plans.”

Discovery Health chief executive Jonathan Broomberg said PMBs referred both to a defined list of conditions and to certain minimum treatments for each condition and added that while cancer was a PMB, the medication requested does not form part of the PMB treatments.

CAPE TIMES