Discrimination, assault of employees in hospitality industry reach boiling point









Picture: Robert-Owen-Wahl/Pixabay Cape Town - Discrimination and assault of employees in the hospitality industry has reached a boiling point as trade unions received complaints daily. This is according to trade unionist William Mapfumo who is gearing-up to represent three employees who were allegedly manhandled, beaten, threatened and insulted before being unfairly dismissed. Employers, however, have cried foul, claiming unions were encouraging employees to open cases in the hope of being compensated. In a pending unfair labour practice case that will soon be head to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), Mapfumo will defend former Cocoa Wah Wah restaurant employee Precious Dube, 38, who was allegedly physically assaulted and dismissed by her employer on October 6. “Dube approached us after she was dismissed at work for opening a criminal charge against her employer who she said had beaten her at work. We intervened because she was served a letter while she was on leave. There was a misunderstanding and the employer resorted to assault,” Mapfumo said.

The matter is expected to be heard on November 12.

Mapfumo said if they were to fail to reach a consensus, the matter would go to arbitration.

The Rondebosch restaurant owner Jason Volckaert disputed the assault claims, saying: “Following the accusation an independent commissioner was appointed for the hearing to investigate the claims. Both sides were heard and judging on evidence the commissioner advised that the employee be dismissed.

“This was because she lied against her employer.”

Volckaert said he couldn’t divulge more. “The union has proven to be cynical. This step they took of approaching the media clouds the whole thing and is frustrating as it also damages the reputation of the business. It is just an attempt to use this at the CCMA,” he added.

Dros Restaurant in Century City’s employer has been accused of using racial slurs when he addressed 36-year-old former employee Gracious Ncube.

The employer refused to give his name on Wednesday, and said: “This is an employer and employee matter that should be confidential and not discussed in the public space. The employee resigned after big racial remark accusations were made. Ncube and I haven’t had an opportunity to sit down and present this because of disruptions.

“This case was thrown out of the CCMA. I am seriously worried that I am being exposed and haven’t done anything wrong. It is being taken out of context and the facts are wrong. I can’t discuss this any further.”

Mapfumo rubbished the claim that the case was thrown out, saying it would be heard next month.

“Ncube has been enduring bad treatment for a long time. She reached out for help after racial remarks were made last month in front of other employees.

“When the employer heard she spoke out about the incident, her life was made a living hell and he wanted to dismiss her without a hearing. So she resigned.

“We opened two cases unfair dismissal, which was transferred to the labour court and under section 10 that will be heard on November 29,” Mapfumo said.

Patience Charumiara is another former employee whose life was allegedly made hell after she was allegedly physically assaulted by management at Sunset Beach’s Bliss Boutique hotel.

The managing director has been accused of unfair labour practices and discrimination, and faces a criminal charge for allegedly beating up Charumiara, Mapfumo said.

“The issues started when Charumiara wrote a letter of grievances requesting to know why she was being treated differently from other employees. “She would be addressed on a group chat, and have her dignity undermined. Instead of calling her to resolve a dispute amicably, she was given a warning.

“Then it escalated when a customer had stolen sheets, but that was not her responsibility because she was not the one who booked-in the customer. “She was repeatedly beaten up for this and her cellphone was smashed on the ground.

“A case was also opened with Table View police,” said Mapfumo. She was compensated for unfair dismissal at the CCMA.

“I defend the right of employees and depending on the issue, assist them to be compensated or reinstated. Cases like these are regular in the hospitality industry, farming and agriculture industry… employers are taking advantage of employees especially foreigners,” Mapfumo said.

The police and the Bliss Boutique hotel managing director did not respond to several requests for comment on Wednesday.

