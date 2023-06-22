Discussion papers a blueprint at ANC WC conference

The ANCs 2024 election performance in the Western Cape rested on the shoulders of “quality leaders”, the party said, ahead of its 9th elective provincial conference at the weekend. The provincial leadership on Wednesday released four discussion documents with a set of proposals that will serve as a blueprint for the new Provincial Executive Committee (PEC).

The documents are titled: The Potential and Pitfalls of the Political Economy of the Western Cape Province; Patterns of WCape voter and its meaning for the NDR project; Women mainstreaming through gender lens for the empowerment/ emancipation of women; and For the sake of the movement: The demon of money must be buried and forgotten in ANC electoral processes. Nominations from branches were stored in security boxes in the six regional offices. They were brought to the provincial offices on Tuesday.

Head of policy in the province, Nomi Nkondlo, said the issue of “quality” leadership had kept the party out of power in the Western Cape for over a decade. “Starting yesterday, boxes had to be opened. “All necessary verifications had to be done, branch by branch,” said Nkondlo.

The ANC Interim Provincial Committee (IPC) said the conference would engage on how to resolve the “triple challenges of poverty, unemployment and inequalities. It would also look at how to unite the province beyond the race, class and gender disparities that were most prevalent in the Western Cape. On economic inequality, they said: “The delegates must discuss how in a province that collects billions in rates, that poverty has not been eradicated and the current party in power in the province has had no plans to equalise and level the playing field.

“The ANC will also seek to confront its internal challenges that have placed the ANC in this province in its weakest position in more than a decade, with weak structures, low membership, loss of activists and public servants that are distant from their communities.” Meanwhile, the document on the potential and pitfalls of the political economy of the Western Cape discussed the topic “Cape Town remains the bastion of apartheid racial and class division, hence the characterisation of the ‘Tale of the Two Cities’ remains valid.” The paper on women mainstreaming through a gender lens discussed the importance of women’s mobilisation around bread-and-butter issues.

It also looked at the importance of working with non-governmental organisations and community-based organisations. Turning to the challenge of vote-buying at ANC conferences amid factions in the organisation, the party said: “The ranks of the ANC must be composed of morally upright people whose mission is to serve the people and bring them a better life.” The document, Patterns of WCape voter and its meaning for the NDR project looked at voting patterns in the province.