Dr Ian Venter this week received only a three-year sentence for "unlawfully and intentionally" violating a 13-year-old boy – a close friend of his son – in 2015 by asking him to touch his genitals. Photo: Facebook / Women and Men Against Child Abuse

Cape Town – Non-profit organisation Women and Men Against Child Abuse is disgusted by the "inappropriately short sentence" handed down to a dentist for a sexual assault of a minor. Before Dr Ian Venter, a 46-year old dentist from George, was sentenced Joanne Barret, from Women and Men against Child Abuse in the Western Cape, said they had hoped for an extremely harsh sentence which would send a strong message that child sexual abuse would not be tolerated.

Moreover, a harsh sentence was expected since this was the second case in which Venter had been found guilty of a sexual offence against a minor.

However, Venter this week received only a three-year sentence for "unlawfully and intentionally" violating a 13-year-old boy – a close friend of his son – in 2015 by asking him to touch his genitals.

"As an organisation advocating for children's rights (we) really believe that child sexual abuse cases should warrant much harsher sentences.

"The Children's Act clearly states that children have a right to safety and should (be) allowed to live free from violence and abuse," Women and Men Against Child Abuse said in a statement after the sentencing.

During sentencing in the George Circuit High Court, Magistrate Francis Makamandela was of the opinion the court needed to keep a fair balance and consider all the children concerned, both the victims and Venter’s own children.

Venter's particulars are to be included in the National Register for Sex Offenders and he has been found to be unsuitable to work with children. An application for leave to appeal was dismissed.

In November 2014, he was found guilty of a sexual offence against a 15-year-old boy and spent four years under correctional supervision. The second sexual assault was committed just five months after his initial conviction.

"Given that this was his second offence, we believe a much longer jail term would have been the only fitting punishment," Women and Men Against Child Abuse said.

The NPO added: "Venter was led down to the holding cells, awaiting his transport to the George Prison. While under inspection by correctional services, Venter was found with 100 Azor Tablets smuggled in his socks."

Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila noted that "the accused was previously convicted in another matter and one of the suspended conditions was that he is not allowed to treat children in his practice. He breached that condition. We are busy pursuing that and we will bring it to court soon".

