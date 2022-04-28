Dismay as Cele’s no-show at NCOP forces committee to postpone cop budget meeting

CAPE TOWN - The National Council of Provinces cancelled a meeting scheduled to consider the budget of the SAPS and DPCI after the no-show by Police Minister Bheki Cele and his deputy Cassel Mathale on Thursday. The meeting was one of the many normally held during this time of the year where departments and their entities make presentations on their budgets and annual performance plans for scrutiny by portfolio and select committees.

At the start of the NCOP’s select committee on security and justice committee, chairperson Shahidabibi Shaikh informed the MPs that the police delegation was in attendance, along with that of the Directorate of Priority Crime Investigation. Shaikh also said newly-appointed national commissioner Fannie Masemola was to lead the delegation with head of DPCI Godfrey Lebeya and some provincial commissioners were in attendance. “Unfortunately, we received an apology from the minister earlier this week and he has indicated that the deputy minister would attend the meeting. It is unfortunate because we also received an apology from the deputy minister,” she said.

Deputy national commissioner Francinah Vuma tendered an apology for Masemola, saying she would lead the delegation, because the national commissioner was with Cele in Lipton. The ministry earlier issued a statement saying Cele, together with members of the SAPS top brass, were returning to Soweto to engage the community of Pimville and surrounding areas. DA MP George Michalakis said they had set a precedent in the past for a very good reason.

“The budget and annual performance plan briefings that we receive every year are quite important. We have to engage with the department and that includes the executive authority,” he said. He also said he was very concerned if they would not have that opportunity. “I understand that there are some things we can do but there are simply other things we can’t do without them being present.”

Michalakis said he was unsure to what extent the absence of Cele would affect the budget debates. “I suspect that we might have enough time to get a briefing before the budget debate. If that is possible, I honestly would like to ask that we actually schedule this for a time where the executive authority can also come, answer and account to us,” he said. However, Michalakis remarked that he had a tricky question, which was worth asking.

“I sometimes do wonder if it would be the same case if it was the National Assembly portfolio committee but let me leave at that,” he added. ANC MP Martha Bartlett said she was in support of the postponement of the meeting. “It would not help us to have the meeting while the deputy minister and the minister are not here. Let us rather look at another date and then just write a letter to them and ask them to be available the next time,” Bartlett said.

ANC MP Ethel Nkosi also said there was no reason to continue with the meeting if the ministry was not available. Shaikh said it was practice when dealing with budget that the executive authority be present. “I agree that, perhaps, we need to postpone the meeting,” Shaikh said.