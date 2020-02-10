Cape Town – Two metro police officers who were dismissed after ammunition was found in their possession have charged that it was planted on them.
Edwin Langeveldt and Hendrik Voigt claim they have been unfairly treated.
“The expert in firearms and ammunition testified in our internal process that balances and checks were done at all the city's armouries and no ammunition seemed to be lost or stolen,” Langeveldt said.
The two were dismissed in 2018. Langeveldt said that in 2011 an officer was found in possession of police ammunition, but he was sanctioned to five days of unpaid leave.
“We would have appreciated if the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) placed our cases on the court roll, then we would have at least had the opportunity to prove credibility and not rely on a balance of probability that the ammunition was planted,” Langeveldt said.