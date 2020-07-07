'Dismissive' City of Cape Town faces court action over lockdown evictions, demolitions

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – Another court battle over evictions in the City looms, with the Legal Resource Centre (LRC) yesterday getting the ball rolling against the City after it “failed to promise” that no more evictions or demolitions of informal structures will take place during lockdown. The LRC has also raised concern over the City appointing attorneys to investigate the anti-land invasion unit’s conduct in their controversial eviction of Bulelani Qolani. LRC spokesperson Thabo Ramphobole said if things did not change, human rights violations would continue. “The City of Cape Town’s response is dismissive and does not address the substance of our letter and request for an undertaking that they will desist from evicting and demolishing informal structures for the duration of the lockdown. "They have also not provided us with an undertaking that their Anti-Land Invasion Unit (ALIU) will desist from effecting evictions in a cruel and degrading manner in violation of basic human rights.

“We will now proceed with launching urgent proceedings in the Western Cape High Court.”

The City said the legal processes were under way.

“There is a legal process under way and the City has responded to the LRC as part of the legal process,” it said.

Independent investigators Fairbridges Attorneys have begun their probe into the anti-land invasion operation involving Qolani last week.

This follows Mayor Dan Plato’s request for an independent investigation. “All video and photographic evidence has been handed over to investigators, who will further conduct their own interviews regarding the incident between law enforcement officials and Mr Bulelani Qolani.

“Video footage filmed by law enforcement officials contains new perspectives not visible in the public viral video.

“This includes footage showing Mr Qolani clothed and standing outside during the operation to remove five illegal structures on Wednesday, July 1, 2020,” the City said.

Cape Times