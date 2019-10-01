A meeting is now expected between Minister Angie Motshekga and MEC Debbie Schäfer over the School Education Amendment Act’s provisions for an evaluation authority, which conducts independent evaluations; and donor-funded or collaboration schools.
The evaluation authority independently evaluates schools and develops school evaluation reports. The evaluations give independent external examinations of school practices.
Basic Education Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said department lawyers and the Western Cape Education Department legal officials had met last week.
“A dispute has been declared between the Department of Basic Education and the Western Cape Education Department over the Western Cape School Amendment Act. A meeting between the minister and the MEC is next.”