Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer Photo: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – A dispute has been declared between the Basic Education Department and the Western Cape Education Department over certain provisions in the province's School's Amendment Act. A meeting is now expected between Minister Angie Motshekga and MEC Debbie Schäfer over the School Education Amendment Act’s provisions for an evaluation authority, which conducts independent evaluations; and donor-funded or collaboration schools. The evaluation authority independently evaluates schools and develops school evaluation reports. The evaluations give independent external examinations of school practices. Basic Education Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said department lawyers and the Western Cape Education Department legal officials had met last week. “A dispute has been declared between the Department of Basic Education and the Western Cape Education Department over the Western Cape School Amendment Act. A meeting between the minister and the MEC is next.”

Schäfer’s spokesperson Jessica Shelver said the dispute did not affect the implementation of the act.

“The intergovernmental dispute is being dealt with according to the Intergovernmental Relations Framework Act. We are trying to narrow down the issues in dispute.

"This does not affect the implementation of the act, which is valid unless and until it or any part of it is declared so by a competent court.”

Despite the dispute and expected meeting, Schäfer yesterday appointed Karen Bydell as the chief evaluator for the School Evaluations Authority.

This will be for a non-renewable term of four years.

“I am delighted that I will have the opportunity to lead the new SEA (school evaluation authority) as its inaugural chief evaluator,” Bydell said.

“The SEA represents a tremendous opportunity to improve our schools and to raise the standard of education for our learners.

"I believe my experience, skills and qualities will ensure that it is established successfully, and my focus will be to build up its capacity and capability, and help it link effectively with the rest of the education system here in the Western Cape.”

Cape Times