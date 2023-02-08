Dissent, sarcasm mark committee meeting on controversial Spurs sponsorship

Cape Town - Drama played itself out on Tuesday in the meeting of the tourism portfolio committee that was meant to get answers on South African Tourism’s R1-billion proposed sponsorship deal with English Premier League soccer club Tottenham Hotspur. Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu, who arrived three hours and 30 minutes late, left the meeting after about 30 minutes.

Story continues below Advertisement

This, while her office noted that she had attended the joint meeting of all Cabinet committees led by President Cyril Ramaphosa, which started at the same time. Committee chairperson Tandi Mahambehlala was heard telling MPs not to send her text messages. “The madam is leaving because she thinks she should not be here on the eve of the State of Nation Address. I am not sure what that means,” she said. Mahambehlala also said Sisulu had indicated to the committee secretary that “when she is needed, she will be in her office”.

Earlier, acting chief financial officer of SA Tourism Johan van der Walt was called to attend the meeting on the instruction of Mahambehlala, after he stayed outside on the advice of acting chief executive Themba Khumalo, and board chairperson Thozamile Botha. The meeting was convened following reports last week that there was an impending deal with the English club, and claims also surfaced about an alleged conflict of interest affecting Van der Walt. At the start of Tuesday’s meeting, Mahambehlala made the observation that the committee’s oversight role was being tested.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The minister is not coming to this meeting. We will have a board not introduced to us officially. That alone is very problematic. I don’t know mhlawumbi ndinochuku (maybe I am being difficult), but this board is new to us.” Mahambehlala also said Deputy Tourism Minister Amos Fish Mahlalela had tended his apology, but the head of the department was in attendance. “In a nutshell, this collective that is here is leaderless in terms of political office. That’s it,” she said.

Story continues below Advertisement

The absence of Sisulu, in particular, drew anger from the MPs, with ANC MP Heinrich April saying Sisulu had been snubbing the committee for a long time. “I am shocked that the minister is still not here. It shows the kind of disrespect for Parliament and the work we do,” April said. DA MP Manny de Freitas said: “The minister issue is a long-standing one. Perhaps we should discuss it later, or in a future meeting.”

ANC MP Pumeza Mpushe said the absence of the executive could be deliberate. “They must tell us why they are here without the minister,” Mpushe said. In a statement, Sisulu’s office said she noted reports suggesting that she deliberately missed the committee meeting.

“The minister would like to clarify that she attended the joint meeting of all Cabinet committees led by President Cyril Ramaphosa, which is a physical meeting, which started at 9am,” the statement said. The statement said Sisulu took exception that the committee did not read her written apology. “Minister Sisulu wishes to re-emphasise yet again that she respects the portfolio committee in its role as an extension of Parliament to exercise oversight. She has always supported the mandate and work of the committee, and will continue to do so,” the ministry said.

At the start of his presentation, Khumalo “apologised unreservedly” to South Africans for coming across as arrogant at last week's media briefing. “I apologise unreservedly to this committee and the South African public for coming across in the manner that was arrogant and probably over self-confident in that presentation. “It was motivated by the fact that I was under personal attack on social media. I felt under pressure at that moment,” Khumalo told the MPs.