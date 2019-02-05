A 2010 file picture of Catherine and Cyril Wagner. Catherine, one of the area’s oldest claimants, died at the weekend. File picture: David Ritchie

Cape Town – The District Six Working Committee said they would be mourning those who died before their dream of returning could be realised, as they wait for their next court date against the government over restitution. This comes after another of the area’s oldest claimants, Catherine Wagner, 94, died at the weekend.

Wagner dreamed of returning to District Six and once said, “if I could only go back to District Six for one day and die the next, then that would make me very happy indeed.”

Her claim was first lodged in 1995, but the committee said the government lost their papers.

“I am traumatised, seeing old people come through these doors with so much hope and then slowly their health deteriorates over the years of waiting and eventually they die, never getting to move back,” said committee chairperson Shahied Ajam. Ajam said they would keep fighting to see justice served.

“There were about 400 claims that were lost and they then had to reapply in 2014 and we have been fighting ever since. In 2015, Mr Wagner said our District Six dream was fading and that broke my heart.”

The Wagners were married for 74 years and shared a beautiful love story. “They met while living in District Six.

‘‘She lived in Hanover Street and whenever he would walk past he would tell her that one day she would be lying in his arms.

‘‘And while she was not initially interested, they did end up getting married.”

Ajam said the committee decided to acquire lawyers in 2016 and prepared their case for two years.

Last year, the Western Cape High Court ordered the Minister of Rural Development and Land Reform to formulate a plan to speed up the restitution process within three months.

“We wish the government officials would come and meet these claimants and see the conditions they live in, so they can understand the desperation of these people.

“There are 42 hectares of land that need to accommodate 4 000 families and we want it to be finished in three years.”

He estimated the project would cost R10 billion. On February 11, it will be 53 years since District Six was declared a “whites-only” area.

To commemorate, the committee will be hosting a gala event with over 500 VIPs, including 300 of their oldest claimants, plus President Cyril Ramaphosa and mayor Dan Plato.

Cape Times



