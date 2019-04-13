Shahied Ajam

The District Six Working Committee (D6WC) criticised what it called grandstanding by political parties on the issue of restitution in the historic area. “Leading up to the elections which, will take place on May 8, every other political party is now suddenly taking walkabouts in District Six and exploiting the restitution issue - or lack thereof - which didn’t happen for over 20 years in that area,” committee chairperson Shahied Ajam said yesterday.

This week the FF+ visited District Six and issued a statement criticising the government for delays in the restitution process.

Reacting to Ajam FF+ leader Pieter Groenewald said: “There is an election taking place.

“When the motion for expropriation without compensation was passed last year I also visited the area and was on TV.”

The EFF in the region said they had a walkabout visit planned in the area.

EFF provincial chairperson Melikhaya Xego said the party planned to include a District Six visit as part of its election campaigning.

“(Ajam) is right to express frustration, as nothing much has been done.

“We will take the criticism constructively,” Xego said.

The D6WC, through its legal team, has filed an urgent application at the Randburg Land Claims Court demanding that Rural Development and Land Reform Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane appear in court personally after the department did not deliver a plan, as ordered by the Western Cape High Court, to speed up the restitution process.

The hearing is expected to take place next week.

“Yes, we concur that land is everything and yes we agree that access to land is paramount. But not when you say it is. We will get our land back ourselves and we will build our own homes, on our own terms,” Ajam said.

