Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza yesterday submitted a detailed plan on the redevelopment of District Six to the Land Claims Court, for claimants who lodged claims between 1994 and 1998. It comes after litigation brought by the committee.
The plan includes, among others, a detailed conceptual layout for redevelopment; specific details of how the plan is to be funded; estimated time frames for implementation; and the methodology to be applied in allocating the residential units to the claimants.
"Specific to redevelopment, the construction is to be done in phases and phase 3 is currently under way, aimed to be completed in 2020.
"Furthermore, the 954 claimants (noting that some claimants may still opt for financial compensation) are still awaiting dwellings as part of the redevelopment process and this matter is being currently addressed through a court process,” the Ministry said.