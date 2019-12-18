District Six committee reserves judgement on Didiza's redevelopment plan









File picture: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – The District Six Working Committee (D6WC) said they would examine the plan for the redevelopment of the area with a “fine-tooth comb”. Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza yesterday submitted a detailed plan on the redevelopment of District Six to the Land Claims Court, for claimants who lodged claims between 1994 and 1998. It comes after litigation brought by the committee. The plan includes, among others, a detailed conceptual layout for redevelopment; specific details of how the plan is to be funded; estimated time frames for implementation; and the methodology to be applied in allocating the residential units to the claimants. "Specific to redevelopment, the construction is to be done in phases and phase 3 is currently under way, aimed to be completed in 2020. "Furthermore, the 954 claimants (noting that some claimants may still opt for financial compensation) are still awaiting dwellings as part of the redevelopment process and this matter is being currently addressed through a court process,” the Ministry said.

D6WC chairperson Shahied Ajam said they noted Didiza’s announcement.

“A copy was served to our legal representatives. We will be going through this plan with a fine-tooth comb together with our technical and legal team and will comment back within a day or two to the public.”

Last November, the court directed that a plan and programme be submitted for the redevelopment of the area, and in August this year an extension order was granted.

According to the court, the final plan was to be submitted by December 15. However, upon the courts indulgence, another extension was granted until yesterday.

In the case of District Six, the Commission on Restitution of Land Rights received 2760 claims by the cut-off date of December 1998 for restitution as a result of dispossessions of ownership and tenancy rights.

