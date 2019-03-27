District Six Working Committee chairperson Shahied Ajam. Photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – District Six restitution claimants are preparing to haul Rural Development and Land Reform Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane to court in her personal capacity to be declared in contempt of court. The District Six Working Committee (D6WC) has charged that Nkoana-Mashabane failed to bring restitution to the people of District Six as ordered by the Western Cape High Court.

This comes a week after Judge Jody Kollapen granted the claimants a declaratory order forcing the department to make good on its promise of restitution.

It was the claimants’ second major victory over the government when the Randburg Land Claims Court issued a benchmark declaratory order against the State for failing to deliver restitution to District Six claimants for more than 20 years.

D6WC chairperson Shahied Ajam said: “I want to emphasise the point that the restorative justice we are seeking should holistically rehabilitate and reintegrate the dispossessed community into the fabric of society to the extent that government, the claimant community, stakeholders and business partners should work hand-in-hand to restore not only the property losses, but all the consequential losses this community suffered as a result of apartheid and forced removals.

“The generational and accompanying socio-economic damage would then be reversed. Only then would we be able to say that restitution has truly worked in South Africa.”

Ajam said Judge Kollapen had been “crystal clear” when he said section 237 of the Constitution provided that all constitutional obligations must be performed diligently, without delay.

He said despite Nkoana-Mashabane inheriting “excess baggage” from her predecessor, Gugile Nkwinti, she had to account for her lack of “proactiveness and for her apathy” towards the people of District Six.

The department did not respond by deadline.

Cape Times