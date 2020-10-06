District Six court ruling deals minister another blow

Cape Town - Former Rural Development and Land Reform Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane has been dealt another court blow over her handling of the District Six land restitution project. Nkoana-Mashabane has been held personally liable for a third personal costs order against her. The now Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disability, Nkoana-Mashabane had launched an appeal against a Land Claims Court decision to hold her personally liable for the costs granted against her in the restitution project. But on Monday, acting Judge Tembeka Ngcukaitobi turned down Nkoana-Mashabane’s application for condonation, ordering her to personally pay the costs of two counsel. In a scathing judgment, Judge Ngcukaitobi said Nkoana-Mashabane had been aggrieved by two personal cost orders - the first one made last year on August 2, where she was held personally liable for the costs, and another on March 23, where she was held personally liable for the application for leave to appeal, which was struck from the roll. “The present application is accompanied by an application for condonation. The application seeks to challenge an order granted more than a year ago, in August 2019, and another order granted some four months ago. The respondents abide on the question of binder. But they oppose the condonation,” said Judge Ngcukaitobi.

Nkoana-Mashabane, in an attempt to avoid paying the personal cost orders, caused an unfavourable delay in the matter and her explanation for the delay was, according to Judge Ngcukaitobi, “wholly inadequate”.

“Delays are harmful to the proper administration of justice The period between August 2019 and March 2020 is explained on the basis that the applicant had brought the application for leave to appeal. But, as pointed out in the answering affidavit, the unsuccessful application for leave to appeal cannot be an explanation for the delay.

“Minister Nkoana-Mashabane had also brought an application for postponement late, and without adequate reasons, causing prejudice to the parties and to the administration of justice,” read Judge Ngcukaitobi’s judgment.

Nkoana-Mashabane had also put it to the court that Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Thoko Didiza was being treated “differently”, as she now deals with land claims of the District Six community.

But the judge refuted the claim, saying: “Minister Didiza has filed full and comprehensive reports about the steps she is taking to ensure the resolution of land claims of the District Six community. She has not sought meritless applications for postponements. She has not sought to shift responsibility from herself to junior officials. The complaint about unequal treatment is thus unfounded.”

Respondents in the case, the District 6 Working Committee (D6WC), celebrated this as another victory. The claimants won a landmark judgment last year, compelling the government to finish its promised redevelopment of District Six.

Cape Times