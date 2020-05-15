District Six day centre nurses on strike after colleague tests positive

Cape Town – Disgruntled nurses at the District Six Community Day Centre have downed tools, forcing some patients to be turned away. The nurses yesterday accused their manager of failing to enforce Covid-19 regulations at the facility after a colleague tested positive. The nurses said they were shocked to hear that a colleague tested positive on Wednesday, while they allegedly had to work at the centre, which was not deep-cleaned. Nurses at the Dunoon Community Day Centre also alleged that guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid-19 were not followed after three members tested positive. One of the District Six nurses said their manager had risked not only their lives, but those of the patients because the facility was being disinfected only because they refused to work.

“I became aware of the case today (Thursday).We don’t know why they didn’t temporarily close the place or the section for disinfection. Them being honest with us would show they value us and patients.

“They are only deep-cleaning now, and some patients have opted to wait outside because they can’t afford transportation money to come back tomorrow (Friday),” she said.

Provincial Health Department spokesperson Natalie Watlington said new clusters of infections were concentrated in places where people congregated, such as essential services.

“Health facilities are also places where gatherings occur, and over the last few days we have found positive cases of staff at various health facilities across the province (other facilities recently affected include Dunoon Community Health Centre, Matthew Goniwe, Retreat Community Health Centre, Valkenberg and Dr Abdurahman Community Health Centre).

“The safety of our staff and clients is of utmost importance to Western Cape Government Health, which is why certain protocols are followed to ensure the facility can continue to render services.

"This may entail closing the facility for a short period of time or adjusting the patient flow so that the affected area can be decontaminated while service delivery continues,” she said.

Watlington added that if a positive case was confirmed at any health facility, the facility or specific contaminated area within the facility might be temporarily closed to allow for the containment of the spread of the virus and decontamination.

“All staff in the affected areas are screened. Testing will be done for those who are deemed at risk, and will be sent home while awaiting their results.”

Meanwhile, about 30 paramedics at the Khayelitsha District Hospital, who had downed tools, have returned to work after their demand for A40 suits was agreed to by the Health Department.

