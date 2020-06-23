District Six hero Shahied Ajam to be honoured in week-long tribute

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – A week-long tribute for late leader and visionary in the District Six restitution process, Shahied Ajam, in the form of wrapping of trees along Hanover Street with blue ribbon, kicked off yesterday. Ajam, who died at the age of 62 on June 6, was key in leading thousands of people from District Six to restitution via a landmark court victory more than five decades after the iconic area was demolished under the Group Areas Act. Ajam succumbed to a heart attack just shy of the public participation process and construction of new housing units to be started later this year and early 2021. The City yesterday kicked off the memorials with Mayor Dan Plato wrapping Hanover Street trees in light blue ribbon - Ajam’s favourite colour, according to his widow, Waggieda. An intimate planting ceremony of young spekboom - which represents new life - will take place at the Hanover Park street name plaque on Saturday. All trees in District Six can be wrapped and the public and claimants are encouraged to follow suit, in their own time and with social distancing in mind.

“Shahied Ajam was a humble man, deeply devoted to seeing the dawn of a new, re-imagined District Six.

“Under his leadership, the District Six Working Committee was able to get all three spheres of government around one table at the same time to discuss the way forward for that community,” Mayco member for Spatial Planning and Environment Marian Nieuwoudt said.

“Following their victory in court, his organisation earned the respect of all role players and became a beacon of hope for other dispossessed communities across the country. Shahied achieved so much during his time as the D6WC chairperson.

“This includes driving the process of having Keizersgracht renamed to its original name, Hanover Street, earlier this year. For this reason, the City, in consultation with his family, wishes to honour his memory in Hanover Street.”

Mourners should note that no sharp objects like staples or nails may be used in the process and that the ribbons or material need to be no more than 30cm in width around each tree.

Cape Times