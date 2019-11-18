Benjamin, 63, died on Saturday morning while attending a meeting at the District Six Homecoming Centre, where he spent a lot of time sharing his life story.
His friend, Shariefa Davids, described him as a man with a “big heart for all people”.
“He was a jovial man and was very likeable. He made time to speak to people throughout the day and it didn’t matter who they were or where the conversation started. He saw no difference.
“He was a real fighter who executed whatever he decided to take on. He would see it through and see it through successfully.