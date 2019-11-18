District Six mourns 'true son of the soil' Mogamat Benjamin









Mogamat Benjamin died while attending a workshop at the District Six Museum on Saturday. Picture: David Ritchie / African News Agency Cape Town – District Six community activist Mogamat “Kafunta” Benjamin, who died at the weekend, has been described as a true son of the soil, and a legend. Benjamin, 63, died on Saturday morning while attending a meeting at the District Six Homecoming Centre, where he spent a lot of time sharing his life story. His friend, Shariefa Davids, described him as a man with a “big heart for all people”. “He was a jovial man and was very likeable. He made time to speak to people throughout the day and it didn’t matter who they were or where the conversation started. He saw no difference. “He was a real fighter who executed whatever he decided to take on. He would see it through and see it through successfully.

"Benjamin was forcefully removed from D6 and lived the rest of his life in Bonteheuwel. He was a waiting claimant,” Davids said.

Davids received the call to say that Benjamin had fallen ill shortly after he got to the Homecoming Centre.

“It wasn’t long after that I was informed that he had died. It was such a shock and unbelievable. I could only process yesterday morning that he has in fact passed on.

"He died a peaceful death and died on the soil of D6 a place that he had dedicated his life to. I see it as a great honour for him for having passed where he did with no struggling,” Davids said.

Benjamin had suffered a heart attack, she said.

He was buried according to Muslim rites on Saturday afternoon.

District Six Working Committee chairperson Shahied Ajam said: “Benjamin was a true son of the soil and a legend in the old District 6.

"Just like thousands before him, he did not live to see the new District Six materialise.

"But we who are still alive should be thankful and make use of this golden opportunity to pick up the baton and finish the race.” said Ajam.

A Facebook post by the director of the District Six Museum, Bonita Bennett, read: “It was devastating for his fellow District Sixers to have been present when he collapsed and struggled through his last moments with the help and support of a wonderful team of paramedics.

“We were all distraught. But it was wonderful to experience the way in which the group held each other; remained present even through their grief, and gradually the space transformed into a quiet celebration of Mogamat.

"It was so hard to think of him dying right there where he had enacted so much of his recent life, but we were reminded by several of the Seven Steppers that he died in a place which gave him so much happiness and joy, surrounded by friends who had become like extended family to him.”

