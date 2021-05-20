District Six occupation: ’Find us alternative accommodation before we move’

Cape Town – The Social Liberals for Backyard Dwellers (SLBD), a group who have occupied parts of land in District Six earmarked for restitution, have vowed to only move from the area when alternative accommodation has been made available for them.

Earlier this month, the City approached the Western Cape High Court to urgently interdict people who intend to unlawfully settle on the land which has been earmarked for District Six claimants.

The court granted the City an interim order after more people who claimed to be evicted from their rental homes on the Cape Flats, due to not being able to afford paying rent, attempted to invade the land.

The order was made final yesterday. It interdicts and restrains any person from entering the properties for the purposes of unlawfully occupying or invading the land, erecting, extending any structure on the properties and occupying any vacant structures on the properties.

The SLBD said its members had been on housing waiting lists for years.

SLBD’s Sharriefa Nolan said while the court yesterday granted a final interdict which restricts more could be evicted due to Covid-19 regulations.

“The court made it clear that the final order does not grant an eviction order. The City is not entitled to demolish any of our structures.

’’We don’t know what the City’s future plans are when it comes to us. With winter approaching and it's already cold, some people fell ill. They are in hospital as we speak.

“We cannot live in tents like this, there are children and elderly people. There are 68 families here. When Covid-19 hit, some people lost their jobs and could not afford rent hence they are here.

’’This field has been dirty and vacant for 30 years, we have not obstructed any construction,” said Nolan.

Mayor Dan Plato said: “We welcome the finalisation of our interdict against unlawful occupation attempts in District 6.

’’The District 6 Working Committee is supporting this process, and remains committed to working with the City to protect the land and ensure that the restitution process proceeds without any unnecessary delays.

’’The City has further liaised with all landowners in the area and authorities are on high alert to prevent further illegal occupations on the area.”

