District Six temporary homeless shelter ruffles feathers

Some in District Six are planning to oppose a proposed temporary homeless shelter at the former Tafelberg crèche in Zonnebloem, saying it was a “slap on the face for claimants who have been waiting for years to return back to the community”. The Western Cape government announced in April that it was planning to use the crèche as a temporary shelter for about 100 homeless people.

The facility will also offer services such as referrals to health care and professional support, as well as family reunification assistance and community reintegration programmes for the homeless. The public have been invited to put forward any comments or objections regarding the site before the end of this week. District Six resident Ursula Windsor said it was a concern that claimants were not prioritised.

“Claimants feel cheated, they have been waiting for years to return back to District Six, however this has been a very slow process which has not seen much movement over the years. “Residents feel that this should be a priority, rather than building this safe space for people who are not originally from this area,” she said. Chairperson of the Upper District Six Neighbourhood Watch, Igsaan Alexander, said they would hand over their objections to the provincial government on Friday.

“We have no amenities, no playground park for our children to play and no facility to have community functions and get together. “Our relocated bulldozed people are still waiting for the national and provincial government to bring them back. “We are engaging with various organisations and communities to hand over our objections and petitions to the provincial government on Friday.

“But our fight is definitely not going to end there, not until all our people are back where they belong,” he said. Meanwhile, the Good Party has called for reasons why a homeless shelter at the old Robbie Nurock Day Hospital in Buitenkant Street has been shelved. R4.5 million was set aside to renovate the building, according to the party.

“Despite the provincial department of Social Development saying plans for the shelter were ‘axed due to asbestos in the building’, the site has been earmarked for a museum by the Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport,” the party said. Provincial Social Development spokesperson Monique Mortlock-Malgas said the former Tafelberg crèche was identified as an appropriate option due to the building having sufficient internal and external space in a suitable arrangement to remodel as a shelter. “All inputs will be taken into consideration before a final decision is made on the site. The department will consider and weigh up the rights and interests of all affected parties as well as the broader public interest before reaching a decision on the way forward,” she said.