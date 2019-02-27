File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has warned parents against a fake enrolment notice doing the rounds in Dunoon, claiming to make the process easier at a cost of R50. The advert first announces the closing date for 2020 Grade 8 and Grade 1 applications and goes on to say: “You cannot register the students directly at the school. All you need to do is come at Silulo Ulutho Technologies. Bring with you your ID, your child’s birth certificate, the last report and you will be charged a fee of R50 which is the 2018 December report.”

Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said: “Firstly, parents must enrol at the school or on the WCED website (https://admissions.westerncape.gov.za/admissions/login).

"We are not aware of any official or authorised enrolment station at the company named on the notice/advert. Secondly, parents cannot be charged a fee to enrol their child at a school. Thirdly, the WCED’s branding was used without our permission.”

She said the notice was of great concern to the department.

“Our main concern is that parents are paying for a service that is not necessary. The WCED has called the company that is on the notice/advert. A man from the Dunoon office answered and confirmed that they were encouraging parents to register online with them.

“He said he had been asked to do so by a WCED school to assist parents with online enrolment. He indicated that the R50 was the cost to provide internet access.”

The department investigated further and contacted the school in question. The principal said he had no engagement with the company and that the school was not part of the pilot.

Meanwhile, Silulo Ulutho Technologies took to Facebook, stating they had no knowledge of the incident.

“This is very disturbing for the brand. One of the guys in Dunoon is opening a school and using our logo to recruit parents to register their learners by coming to the Silulo Ulutho Technologies centres.

“We have no knowledge of this; it came as a surprise to me when I was alerted via inbox. We will be working with our franchise owner in Dunoon to deal with the matter,” the company said.

