DNA backlogs significantly reduced, says Minister of Police Bheki Cele

Cape Town – Police Minister Bheki Cele said the SAPS has significantly reduced the DNA backlogs at the forensic science laboratories. Responding to parliamentary questions from IFP MP Zandie Majozi, Cele said the backlogs stood at 1 208 as at February.

“The historical backlog status in quarter one of 2021-22 was at 241 152 and in quarter four of 2022-23, as at February 28, 2023, was at 1 208, which indicates that the historical backlog has been reduced by 99.5%,” he said. Cele said the finalization of DNA cases within the time frames has also increased. His response showed that there were 307 826 cases registered in 2021-22 and 284 529 were finalised.

There were 361 727 cases registered in 2022-23 and 490 947 finalised. “The processing of exhibits by the SAPS forensic services has been enhanced through capacitation of the forensic capability, including the expansion of the DNA processing laboratory in the Eastern Cape, the procurement of specialised equipment and maintenance of critical contracts for the upkeep and calibration of specialised equipment. “This includes a financial investment in operational expenditure amounting to more than R300 million per year or approximately R1 billion over the medium term expenditure framework period,” Cele said.

His response came as the police portfolio committee visited the forensic science laboratories in Amanzimtoti in KwaZulu-Natal and Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape last week. On Friday, committee chairperson Tina Joemat-Pettersson said the MPs believed that the upgrade work at the North End Forensic Science Laboratory in Gqeberha would add the necessary energy to the fight against gender-based violence (GBV) and other violent crimes. Joemat-Pettersson said they welcomed that docket analysis completion rates exceeded targets.

“This is positive in the context of the drive to fight GBV and violent crimes, which has such a devastating effect on both South Africa’s social and economic outlook. “Convictions depend on water-tight cases that are scientific, evidence based and timely,” she said. Joemat-Pettersson said they also welcomed improved efficiency within the SAPS supply chain management, which has resulted in the timely and proactive renewal of contracts and the procurement of consumables and reagents.