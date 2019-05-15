Dr Wynand Boshoff. Picture: Orania Facebook page.

Cape Town - As Hendrik Verwoerd’s grandson Dr Wynand Boshoff heads for Parliament with the Freedom Front Plus, the 49-year-old says he does not want to be compared to his grandfather. With 414864 votes in this month’s election, the VF+ will have 10 seats in Parliament.

Boshoff is the son of Orania founder and Northern Cape VF+ leader Professor Carel Boshoff, who married Verwoerd’s daughter Anna.

Verwoerd is often dubbed the “Architect of Apartheid” for his role in shaping apartheid policy.

Speaking to the Cape Times yesterday, Boshoff said: “Between 1966 and 2019 is a long time and there’s a big difference.

“Throughout my life I’ve got used to the fact that my grandpa was a politician, revered in some communities, viewed as a villain by others. I’ve been met with friendly and unfriendly comments.

“I take all with a pinch of salt. I’m my own person and the main issues I want to address are those of minority groups.”

Boshoff said the party’s vision was of a South Africa which recognised cultural diversity, and embodied it in the Constitution, giving cultural groups authority over their own education and heritage.

“The Gauteng minister tried to end Afrikaans schools, because Afrikaners have to adapt to the majority - that’s not democracy, that’s the autonomy of the majority.”

Boshoff is a father of five, ranging from 8 to 28 years old. For the past three years he has lived between Kimberly and Orania, where his family is based.

With a BA degree in Afrikaans and history from the University of Pretoria, a master’s in agriculture from the University of the Free State and a PhD in education from the University of Pretoria, Boshoff never imagined a career in politics. In fact, he said in matric he made a decision to never enter the profession.

“But the VF+ needed people in the Northern Cape, so I became a volunteer and it grew from there.”

