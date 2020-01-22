Doctors laud brave James, 7, after three cleft palate operations









Seven-year-old James Mellish, of Sunningdale, has undergone three cleft-palate surgeries. Cape Town – Doctors have praised the bravery of 7-year-old James Mellish, of Sunningdale, who underwent three cleft palate corrective surgeries, the last of which he aced. James was born with a cleft lip and palate and had his third big operation last Wednesday, his mom, Ingrid Anderson, said, adding that James and the rest of the family had a positive experience and received excellent care at the Louis Leipoldt Medical Centre in Bellville. Maxillofacial and oral surgeon Dr Louwrens Swart, of the medical centre, said he performed a secondary cleft repair on James. “The primary cleft lip and palate was closed shortly after birth and his permanent teeth are now erupting. It is especially the canine teeth that need to grow into position, but unfortunately, because of the cleft, there is no bone available for the eruption and thus further development of the upper jaw and eruption of the tooth is halted,” Swart explained. To address this, the doctors took a small part of James’s hip bone and transplanted it to the cleft in order to create bone for the canine to grow into.

“The procedure was done in co-operation with his orthodontist, Dr Marius Coetsee, we decided it was the optimal time to do the bone graft.

“The timing is not a straightforward decision, and we took a 3D image of his face to show us how far the teeth development was.

“He is well supported by his mother and grandmother. They both always accompanied him to his pre-op visits,” Swart said. He added that James was a “gem” to work with and had a positive outlook on life.

“A moment I will not forget is my final consultation during the Rugby World Cup last year. James is an avid supporter and asked me to play a game with him.

“He collected the cards of all the players - I had to name a number and he would supply the name of the players as well as some other stats. He ended by singing the full South African Anthem.

“As the consultation was taking a long time, his family tried to stop him, but I insisted he finish. He did it in the most beautiful voice and with such pride for his nation,” Swart said.

Apart from Coetsee, Swart works with plastic surgeon Dr Ziggie Rabe on cleft patients at Louis Leipoldt Hospital.

Anderson praised the work of the hospital.

“The op was a huge success. Dr Rabe took bone and bone marrow from his hip and Dr Swart inserted the bone and marrow into his upper gum. James did extremely well.

“I was very impressed with the doctor’s expertise and knowledge. My son had excellent care from nurses Amanda Muller and Pumeza Zozo,” she said.

She described James, who loves playing cricket, building Lego and visiting his grandparents over the weekends, as a caring and happy soul who loved people, animals and sport.

James said: “In the beginning it was a painful decision. It was very painful when they took out the drain in my hip, but I recovered. Thank you to the doctors for all that they have done.”

