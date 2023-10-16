Doctors plead for safe zones in Gaza Strip

Civilians trapped in the Gaza Strip remain exposed to Israel’s bombardment of the territory, including in the south, where tens of thousands of people have fled for safety despite Israeli announcements suggesting that there were safe corridors for escape.

This is according to global medical rescue organisation Doctors Without Borders (MSF), the latest organisation to call for safe zones to remain in the north and for regular ceasefires. “As the Israeli army has been bombarding the Gaza Strip without restraint for a week, we are calling for the most elementary humanity to be shown. “The injunction to nearly 1.1 million people to move in a few hours to an already overpopulated territory with precarious access to food, water, and healthcare is as absurd as it is intolerable.

“Our teams are witnessing the fact that drinking water is becoming scarce in the south of the Gaza Strip, and the difficulty of obtaining it is adding to the distress of the population,” MSF said in a statement. A humanitarian corridor of a few hours decreed at the weekend by the Israeli authorities in the north of Gaza expired on Saturday. “We are extremely worried about the fate of those who will not be able to move, such as the wounded, the sick and the medical staff, who we fear will be wiped out in view of the statements made by the Israeli military authorities. MSF is calling for safe zones to remain in the north and for regular ceasefires.

“We are also calling for the possibility to flee through the Rafah crossing for those who wish to do so without prejudice to the right to return. MSF has asked for its Palestinian staff who wish to leave to be evacuated,” said the organisation. Gaza authorities on Sunday said more than 2300 people had been killed, a quarter of them children, and nearly 10 000 were wounded. Two South Africans were confirmed dead from the conflict. The Ministry of Health in Gaza launched an urgent distress appeal to countries to send volunteer medical delegations from all specialties to hospitals of the Gaza Strip, whose medical crews have either been killed or displaced.

This as Israel had cut off water, fuel and food supplies to Gaza for the duration of the conflict. South African humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers said it was preparing an intervention with diverse supplies in the event passage of goods is permitted through the Rafah border. A special aid flight was also being considered.

“Our teams, under severe physical, emotional and mental stress, while being afraid of the well being of their own families, have been committed to assist the general population in Gaza as best they can. Movement, communication and security are serious challenges,” said organisation founder, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman. “From day one they have purchased medical supplies, medicines and wheelchairs for the injured at multiple hospitals. “Patients receive new clothing and hygiene items as they arrive at hospital with no accessories through the merciless bombing. We are funding fuel purchases for the ambulances. Fifteen hospitals and 23 ambulances have been struck deliberately.

“Through our three desalination plants we are providing water for thousands. Once the electricity was cut off by Israel we have been sustaining them on generators through whatever fuel is available. “We have provided hot meals to thousands, delivered food parcels to communities and given families vouchers to purchase whatever they require from business houses closest to them. We have built trust with the people through our 14-year presence in the country; items are released by the businesses in advance of payment. “We are preparing a much bigger humanitarian intervention with diverse supplies in the event passage of goods are permitted through the Rafah border.

“A special aid flight is also being considered. We have asked our Gaza team to employ more personnel and increase networks to ensure continuity of distribution in the event they get killed, which is a very distinct possibility given the risks they have to take.” The South African Zionist Federation said it was compiling a database of people who want to travel to Israel to assist. “There is no guarantee this will ultimately happen, but if it does we want to be prepared. There is currently discussion under way as to whether South African doctors can work in Israel without completing the local qualification. If they waive this, you will almost definitely be needed. There are no opportunities for combat or army volunteers, so this will not be considered.”

South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Co-operation (Dirco) condemned Israel’s violation of the Geneva Conventions and the abandonment of International Humanitarian Law in Gaza, by their intentional denial of food, water, electricity, and fuel to the people of Gaza. “According to the World Health Organisation, the complete blockage of the Gaza Strip announced by Israel remains in effect. Israeli authorities have stopped their electricity and water supply to the Gaza Strip, and no movements of food, fuel, health, other humanitarian supplies or patients are allowed – worsening the already dire situation,” noted Dirco. President Cyril Ramaphosa said the government received calls from various countries in the Middle East to send humanitarian assistance to Gaza.

“As you know this is an unfolding situation and it changes hour by hour. Our government agencies, our international relations department as well as our intelligence services, and our defence intelligence are monitoring the situation on an ongoing basis. “The residences of people in that part of the world are being razed to the ground, pregnant mothers are not able to give birth in a respectable manner and hospitals are being razed to the ground. “The worst part is when the Israelis now say 1.1 million people must evacuate the northern part of Gaza, having closed all the exit routes. We do believe that this is a serious matter of great gravity and concern.”

Human rights activist, Nkosikhulule Nyembezi, said both sides had to be condemned for the human rights violations taking place. “Israel is occupying Palestine’s land and they are taking pieces of land and restricting movement, which is the first violation of human rights. This has been coming for a long time and people were bound to retaliate, however, retaliation has resulted in so much carnage with both groups out for blood. “For years Israel has been continuing to occupy this land and Palestinians are suffocated, it is sad that innocent people are caught in the crossfire.

“The main thing is that South Africa should condemn any sort of violence and try to promote peaceful negotiation and adopt a human rights approach. “We must condemn violence because we don’t just attack civilians and we must do so to both sides,” he said. For contributions to Gift of the Givers: Standard Bank, Pietermaritzburg, account number 052137228, branch code 057525, reference: Palestine.