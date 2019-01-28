File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The NSRI Kommetjie crew tried in vain to save a Malamute dog from bees during an encounter at the weekend. The Station 26 Kommetjie crew sprung into action, following a request for assistance from one of the NSRI crew members reporting their dog was stung by multiple bees.

The owners were unable to get access to their dog because of a swarm of bees. The dog sustained multiple stings and an allergic reaction.

“NSRI Kommetjie crew responded and were able to recover the dog despite being stung themselves.

"The dog was rushed to a local vet, where medical treatment was administered.

"But sadly during the night the dog succumbed to injuries and passed away,” said the NSRI.

Meanwhile, the NSRI has hailed the beachgoers who raised the alarm after a dolphin washed on to rocks at Lower Point, Jeffreys Bay, at the weekend.

The dolphin had scrapes and cuts on its fins suspected to have been caused from the rocks.

NSRI said two young fishers and members of the public had tried to get the dolphin into the sea without success.

“The Marine Animal Stranding Network was alerted and a vet sent to the scene. The vet deemed the dolphin to be in good health despite the minor cuts.

“Assisted by members of the public, NSRI loaded the dolphin onto a bakkie and was transported to Dolphin Beach.”

The mammal was loaded on to the NSRI sea rescue craft Project Group Rescuer and released 1.5km out to sea.

“The dolphin swam around the sea rescue craft a few times before raising its head out the water and then disappeared in the sea, and (the) NSRI are cautiously optimistic that the dolphin has survived.”

Cape Times