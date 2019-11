Dog discharged after Guy Fawkes trauma









Two-year-old Boerboel Troy, from Pelican Park, who was badly injured on Guy Fawkes Day, has been discharged after surgery. Photo: Traccey Adams / African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – A boerboel, severely injured after the sound of Guy Fawkes Day firecrackers sent him on a panicked run, has been discharged from the SPCA’s hospital. Sent home yesterday, 2-year-old Troy from Pelican Park escaped from his owner’s property while hearing loud bangs go off on Guy Fawkes Day last week. This is according to Troy’s owner, Demetri Holman, who said he heard his dog getting distressed that night and had rushed to bring him inside. But, while unlocking his front door, he discovered that Troy had already escaped through the gate, bolting away in panic. Holman had driven around the area looking for him.

He said he had been in Schaapkraal, when he got a call from the SPCA informing him they had a dog that matched Troy’s description and that he was badly hurt.

“I was shocked when I saw his face. It was torn on one side, a big hole in his face and a big cut on his lip. He was traumatised and didn’t want to come out of the cage they kept him in. That’s when I knew he had been hurt beyond the flesh,” said Holman.

He added that he was overjoyed and couldn’t wait to bring Troy home when the SPCA told him yesterday he could fetch him.

Scathing about Guy Fawkes, Holman said the celebrations were traumatising to animals and their owners, as well as costly to owners who had to pay for operations if their animals get hurt.

“Troy’s operation set me back financially. I really hope fireworks get banned on Guy Fawkes Day. It will make the world a much better place for our animals,” said Holman.

SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham said Troy was operated on last week.

“I saw him the day after he was brought into our hospital. He had a huge gaping hole on the side of his face and lacerations to the mouth. He was in pain and very confused.

“The operation was done on our premises in Grassy Park. Both wounds were stitched closed.

“He is doing very well,” said Abraham.

